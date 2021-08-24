PHELPS — As of Monday evening, a head-on crash Sunday night on Route 96 remains under investigation by the Ontario County sheriff’s office.
The accident happened about 8:40 p.m. between Lester Road and County Road 6.
Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Cirencione, who was at the scene, said a westbound vehicle driven by Betty J. Jackson, 57, of Newark, crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by Kathleen S. Tiller, 71, of Waterloo.
Both drivers, who were alone in their vehicles, were trapped and had to be extricated. They were taken by medical helicopters, one from Mercy Flight Central and the other from LifeNet, to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Cirencione said as of Monday afternoon, police had not been able to talk to Jackson due to surgery. Tiller told police the other vehicle drifted into her lane.
Cirencione added that both women were in guarded condition at Strong with significant injuries, and the sheriff’s office would likely not have another news release — including a possible cause of the crash — until later this week.
In addition to deputies, the Phelps and Oaks Corners fire departments responded as did Finger Lakes Ambulance. Personnel from the Ontario County fire coordinator/emergency management office also responded.
A portion of Route 96 was closed for about three hours while first responders were on the scene and the accident was reconstructed.