WATERLOO — Barring unforeseen challenges, there will be a primary election to determine the Republican candidate for mayor of this village of 4,810 people.
The village’s 1,246 enrolled Republicans will choose between incumbent Mayor Jack O’Connor and challenger Walt M. Bennett. Both submitted the required candidate petitions with at least 60 signatures of enrolled Republican voters on Monday, the first day to submit them to the Seneca County Board of Elections.
If there are no upheld challenges to the petitions and they are accepted, primary voting will be noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Waterloo Community Center.
O’Connor is in the final months of a four-year term he won in 2019. Bennett is making his first run for public office. The village Republican Committee voted to endorse Bennett at an Oct. 26 meeting.
Also Monday, Patricia Bartran and Andrew Trahms submitted GOP petitions in their bid for two village trustee positions up for election. Those currently are held by Republican Les Marquart and Democrat Lee Boise. Marquart is not seeking reelection after being chosen as county treasurer in 2021.
Meanwhile, the village’s 920 enrolled Democrats can choose their candidates at a party caucus scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the home of party chairman Ted Young.
The village elections will be noon to 9 p.m. March 21 at the Community Center. Victors will take office April 1.
The Conservative Party also could select candidates at a caucus. No date had been set for that caucus as of Tuesday. The deadline to submit a caucus nomination form is Jan. 31.