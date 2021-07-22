BENTON — Two members of the local Mennonite community were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester on Wednesday afternoon after their horse-drawn buggy was hit from behind by a car on Route 14A.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. near Marble’s Automotive, just north of Penn Yan, where William Valentin, 55, of Geneva, rear-ended the buggy while driving north.
Ivan Horning, 80, who was driving the buggy, was ejected as was his wife, 79-year-old Ella Horning. Spike said the buggy was demolished.
The Hornings were taken by separate medical helicopters — one from Mercy Flight Central and the other from LifeNet — to Strong. Spike said the extent of their injuries were unknown Wednesday evening.
Valentin was not hurt. His car was towed from the scene.
The Hornings’ horse, which survived the incident, ran from the scene and was later secured by a nearby farmer.
The incident prompted a large emergency response including numerous officers from the sheriff’s department, Penn Yan Fire Department, Penn Yan police, Penn Yan Ambulance, Medic 55, and personnel from the county office of emergency management.
Spike said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The crash comes about a month after a Potter woman was killed in a vehicle/buggy collision on Route 364 in the town.