PALMYRA — The Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry may not have fit the canal-era architecture that dominates this historic village, but it was a gem in its own right, said Nick Theobald.
The Brooklyn transplant, who has purchased a former Catholic school in town for his art business, used the laundry and walked by it often with his two dogs.
“It was retro. It was really beautiful. It looked like it was from another time,” Theobald said.
Now it’s gone, destroyed in a fire Wednesday that authorities allege was set deliberately.
State police charged two teens Thursday with starting the fire that destroyed the laundry at 132 William St. The males, ages 13 and 14, were charged with fourth-degree arson in the massive blaze.
Palmyra’s fire chief said he knew upon arrival that there was no saving the structure.
“I was the first one on location,” Jeff Bulman said, describing a building with huge flames shooting through the roof of the business, which nearly abuts to the north with the Alling Coverlet Museum.
Assessing that the laundry was beyond saving, Bulman and firefighters turned to protecting the museum.
“That was a big part of our concern,” said Bulman, who noted that five fire companies joined Palmyra in battling the extremely hot blaze, with smoke filling the downtown area.
It took nearly three hours for Bulman to declare the fire under control. Firefighters were on scene for more than six hours, he added.
Bulman said the laundry business is owned by Jim Moomaw. A call to a number listed for Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry went unanswered Thursday.
The museum was left relatively unscathed, although the brick on the north side of the structure was scorched.
“I sent a crew on the roof of the museum to make sure there were no extensions (of the fire) into that building,” Bulman said, noting that firefighters also pulled off part of the building’s eve to prevent it from catching fire.
Bulman considers protecting the museum a big win for firefighters.
“We are grateful that we were able to make sure it didn’t spread to the other building,” he said, noting that no one was inside when the fire started.
He said the fire department was called to the laundry on Monday for what was originally called an electrical fire. That was not the case, said Bulman, explaining that some insulation came down from the ceiling onto a dryer, causing a “minimal amount of smoke.”
Thursday morning, a number of motorists slowed down to look at the smoldering ruins of the building, while others took pictures.
“It’s a big loss for the community,” said Kathy Stager, who lives on Cuyler Street in the village. She noted that many people in the neighborhood and the town depend on the laundry, the only one in Palmyra.
State police said they were assisted by village police and the Wayne County Fire Investigation team.