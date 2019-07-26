TYRE — Two upstate state-licensed casinos have opened sports betting operations, while two others expect to open later this summer, including del Lago Resort & Casino.
Lance Young, new general manager of del Lago, said the casino submitted the required sports betting information to the state Gaming Commission. That includes details on internal controls, a plan of operation and house rules.
“We are working with the Commission for approval, which is expected soon,” Young said. “While an official opening date has not been set yet, construction is moving along with the grand opening slated for later this summer.”
Tioga Downs Casino & Resort in Nichols opened its sports betting operation July 19. It offers a 2,600-square-foot betting area with eight betting windows, 27 video displays, 14 self-serve betting kiosks and three sports tickers.
Bettors will be able to use 12 lounge seats, seven high tables, two drink rails, and there is seating for more than 50 people.
Bets will be taken on baseball, soccer, football, basketball, golf, boxing, motorsports and other competitive sporting events.
Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady also has opened its sports book facilities.
The 5,000-square-foot space features 18 individual VIP club chairs and table seating for about 80, including 32 tabletop seats and five private booths with TV monitors that can accommodate up to six people. The facility has a 53-by-9-foot LED video wall, along with 22 additional 86-inch TV monitors. There are also 14 betting kiosks and six staffed betting windows.
Bets include straight bets, parlays, totals and in-game betting. Wagers can be placed at the betting counter with a live sports book writer during the casino’s hours of operation or at sports betting kiosks 24 hours a day.
Also working out details of its sports betting facilities is the Montreign Resort Casino in Monticello, Sullivan County, in the Catskill Mountains.
Also, for the third year in a row, del Lago has been named tops in the region by the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record Reader Ranking Awards.
In addition to being selected as the best casino in the region, del Lago was named one of the area’s top three best event meeting facilities and best hotel facility.
The annual awards honor the top businesses in the community as voted on by readers.
“The awards celebrate the best of the best and we are grateful to have received top honors as the region’s premier casino for the third year in a row,” Young said. “We continually strive to provide our guests with the best experience and we look forward to offering them even more with the opening of DraftKings Sportsbook.”
The awards were presented in a ceremony at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. This year, there were more than 13,000 nominations and 47,000 votes cast.
