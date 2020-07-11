WATERLOO — Two veteran members of the village Police Department will retire later this year.
Sgt. Rod Kraft and Sgt. Lee Marquart, both Waterloo natives, have informed village officials of their retirement plans. Kraft has been with the department for 25 years and currently serves as the school resource officer for the Waterloo school district.
Marquart, who began in 1998, is the son of long-time former Police Chief Doyle Marquart.
Both officers and their families will be at Monday night’s Village Board meeting to be recognized by the village for their service in a special ceremony. The meeting will not be open to the public, other than family members, who will be present at different times. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the Village Hall.
Kraft will continue as school resource officer on a part-time basis. Marquart is proposed to become the village’s code enforcement officer.
Other agenda items include:
• A presentation on mental health services offered by Seneca County from Margaret Morse, director of community services.
• Consider a six-month lease of 22 Locust St. with owner Lee Bieber to locate village court activities, shared with the town of Waterloo. The village share would be $1,000 a month, plus a share of utility costs.
The move would be to better comply with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines for public spaces. Town Board approval is needed to finalize the lease.
• The board will consider utilizing the Cornell University Design Connect program, which uses architecture students to help local governments. The group would do a study of a proposed art center at 38 Washington St.
• The board will consider naming itself lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review Act process for the $2.5 million wastewater treatment plant capital project. The board also will consider approval of a bonding resolution for the $2.5 million and apply for grant funding.
• The board will review a structural assessment report on the Village Hall building at 41 W. Main St. by MRB Group.
• The board will consider authorizing the installation of radios on the village water towers to provide high speed internet, telephone and televison services to the village.
The meeting can be viewed by calling 1-646-307-1990. The access code is 738-763-582#.