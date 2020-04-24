WATERLOO — While it remains uncertain whether there will be a school board election this year, two veteran members have decided not to seek re-election.
Board members Terri Reese and Mike Shores have announced they will not seek new terms.
Reese has served on the nine-member panel for 24 years, while Shores is a 10-year veteran. Their terms expire June 30.
Erin Brown, who was elected in 2019 to fill the last year of an unexpired term created by a vacancy, has indicated she plans to seek a full, three-year term.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not known if candidates will be required to submit petitions with at least 25 signatures to become official candidates.
The vote on school budgets and boards usually occurs on the third Tuesday of May. However, those votes have been postponed until at least June 1.