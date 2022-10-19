WATERLOO — Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis and Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Jennifer Hayden are getting 4% salary increases, retroactive to July 1.
The board of education approved Bavis’ raise by an 8-1 vote Monday. Andrea Bennett was opposed.
Bavis’s salary will rise from $174,616 to $181,600. She has been superintendent since July 1, 2016. Her current contract expires June 30, 2024.
Hayden’s raise was approved by a 7-1 vote. Bennett also voted no on that measure, while Ray Grifa abstained, citing the fact that he is Hayden’s uncle.
Hayden’s salary will increase from $113,372 to $117,906. She joined the district administrative team in April 2017, and her contract also expires June 30, 2024.
The board also OK’d varsity coaching appointments for the upcoming season. All are the same as 2021-22: Josh Rice (boys basketball), Mike Bree (girls basketball), Hank Pearson (indoor track and field), Russ Gillan (bowling) and Tyrone Thomas (wrestling).