WATERLOO — Marina Lyon and Jae Wu know exactly where they will be this Thanksgiving.
The Waterloo High School juniors will be in New York City participating in Macy’s Great American Marching Band — and they couldn’t be happier.
The pair applied to audition for the band, which was established in 2006 and includes 185 high school musicians and about 40 flag bearers and dancers from across the United States. Auditions opened Jan. 15; Lyon and Wu, being new applicants, were required to submit a video that showed them performing in a Grade III-V solo of at least three minutes, as well as a video demonstrating marching fundamentals.
Waterloo band director Ryan McKenna helped both students prepare by videotaping outdoor marching auditions. McKenna said he’s proud of their efforts, pointing out that Lyon was chosen for alto saxophone and Wu will play piccolo — even though their main band instruments are clarinet for Marina and flute for Jae.
“I am really excited,” Lyon said. “I cried when I got the news.”
“We have been planning it out together,” Wu added. “I was also crying and shaking when I heard.”
The two were given advice by Waterloo graduate Kim Fish, who participated in the 2019 Macy’s parade with the elite marching band.
Lyon and Wu marched in the 2019 Veterans Day Parade in New York City.
Band members will leave their hotel at 3:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving for an early-morning run-through for the NBC cameras. The parade starts at 9 a.m. It attracts about 3 million spectators and a worldwide television audience of 50 million viewers annually.
Band members return to their hotel after the parade for a Thanksgiving dinner, a dance, and sightseeing.
“I am extremely proud,” McKenna said. “Having the opportunity to work with students like Marina and Jae is why I am here every day.”