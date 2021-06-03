GENEVA — When the report on allegations of discriminatory behavior by some staff at the Geneva Housing Authority is completed, it most likely will not be made public in its entirety.
Andy Tyman, GHA executive director, said the report by the Boylan Code law firm of Rochester will “contain a lot of confidential personnel information and confidential Section 8 participant information.”
“If that’s the case, then I will not be releasing the report,” Tyman said, declining to be more specific than “soon” about when the report will be finished.
“I would most likely be issuing a summary statement at some point in time, redacting names and confidential information,” he added.
Allegations of discriminatory behavior by at least one GHA staff member, who has since retired, were made by Section 8 voucher recipient Melinda Johnson in 2020. At least two other Section 8 recipients made known similar complaints, but only Johnson filed a formal complaint that was examined.
GHA legal counsel Marty Eades did an internal investigation, and it was followed by a probe by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That report said the complaint was not made in a timely manner and could not be investigated.
The Geneva Housing Authority decided to hire the Rochester law firm to do an investigation.