GENEVA — The man who has led the Geneva Housing Authority for 3½ decades will retire this fall.
CEO Andy Tyman informed the GHA Board of Directors about his plans recently.
Tyman joined the Authority in 1979 and became the organization’s executive director in 1987. He has been GHA’s only chief executive officer since the position was created.
Tyman also serves as CEO and reports to eight boards representing various non-profit and Housing Development Fund companies.
“I am very privileged to have worked with a great team,” Tyman said in a press release. “We have had our challenges, and despite the obstacles, I have been committed to serve and carry out the mission of the Authority.
“Perseverance and patience are important qualities to have in completing the overall GHA mission. Treating people fairly and with respect is also an important value which I have always strived for. Running this organization has become difficult at times, especially with the ever-changing federal and state regulations and appropriations, but we have been able to overcome those obstacles.”
Under Tyman’s leadership, some of the major accomplishments for the GHA include:
• The transformation of the old city-owned Shuron Optical blighted property into the three-phased Lyceum Heights Community, with a total of 79 affordable housing apartments for seniors.
• The development of the 108-unit Quail Summit Senior living community in the town of Canandaigua, providing independent, assisted and memory care services.
• The redevelopment of the old Stubbs Lumber Co. property on Lewis Street to become the site of the GHA’s Administrative Offices.
• The development of 48 affordable housing units in the town of Canandaigua designed for homeless veterans and low-income families.
• The redevelopment of the historic St. Francis School building into 16 units for the senior population, returning an architecturally significant building back to the community.
• Acquiring the administrative management control of the now 1,099-unit Ontario County Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program.
• The various renovation projects at the Elmcrest and Courtyard Apartments.
GHA Board Chairman Dom Vedora said the organization already has begun looking into a succession plan.
“We are fortunate to have time on our side, because Andy has given us his intent to retire early enough to give the Board more time to work on this process,” Vedora said.
Tyman has been part of many volunteer organizations, including the Nester Hose Co. of the Geneva Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as captain and vice president. He is a member of the local chapter of the NAACP, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Knights of Columbus, and Sons of the American Legion, and has served on a number of community-based committees and task forces.
For the past 35 years, Tyman has been a member of the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army of Geneva, previously serving as chairman and treasurer. He currently is vice-chair.
Tyman lives in the city of Geneva with his wife, Pam. They are the parents of two adult children, Michael and Emily.