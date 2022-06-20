TYRE — In May, a state court directed the town to take over the assets of the now-dissolved Magee Volunteer Fire Department.
In the process of doing that, the Town Board has discovered that two fire department stations at 1807 Route 318 and 492 East Road apparently have environmental issues that require a Phase II Environmental Site Assessment study, including whether the sites have poly-fluro — or PFA — contamination that may need to be mitigated.
“We are just starting to go through the process with the receiver (Canandaigua attorney Stephanie Barnes) to transfer all the assets of the former Magee VFD to the town of Tyre,” said Supervisor Elizabeth Partee.
In doing their due diligence prior to the transfer of ownership of the properties, the town had Phase I Environmental Site Assessment studies done for the three locations of the former fire department, Partee said.
“Unfortunately, they identified issues with two of the sites, recommending that Phase II ESAs, including PFA testing, be completed on the two properties,” he said. “According to our legal counsel, this is exactly what needs to be done and moving on this immediately is crucial.”
A special meeting of the Town Board June 6 resulted in a unanimous vote to authorize the Phase II ESAs for both properties. That work will be done by LaBella Associates of Rochester. The cost was not available.