TYRE — Supervisor Beth Partee calls it a “win-win” for the town and Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge.
Three town roads and adjacent parking areas that provide public access to the Refuge will be upgraded by way of a $1.5 million federal grant.
The town applied for the grant in July under the Federal Lands Access Program of the Federal Highway Administration. The goal of FLAP is to improve transportation facilities that provide access to, are adjacent to, or are located within federal lands. Most of the Refuge’s vast acreage is in the town of Tyre.
The town collaborated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which operates the Refuge, to submit the application to upgrade Durling-East Tyre Road, East Road, and North Tyre-Wood Marsh Road.
The Town Board approved a motion at its Dec. 15 meeting to authorize and direct Partee to complete and submit the FLAP paperwork and accept the grant by Jan. 12.
The grant calls for $5,000 for preliminary engineering work, $15,000 for construction engineering, and $1.2 million for actual construction, consisting of paving the roads, safety enhancements, and minor drainage improvements.
Specifically, the money will be used to:
• Durling/East Tyre Road — Resurface and stripe two miles of road, install traffic and Refuge directional signage, pave and stripe the Refuge’s 9,100-square-foot Esker Brook parking area, and install two rules signs, three interpretive signs, a kiosk and two non-electrical gates.
• East Road — Improve road drainage by replacing culverts and raising three-fourths of a mile of the road bed by 12 inches, pave and stripe the entire 1.6-mile road, install new traffic and Refuge directional signage, pave and stripe the Refuge’s 5,000-square-foot Knox Marsellus parking lot, and install one non-electric gate.
• North Tyre/Wood Marsh Road — Improve drainage by raising two-tenths of a mile of road by 12 inches, install new traffic and Refuge directional signage, pave about three-fourths of a mile of road, resurface two-tenths of a mile of Refuge road with stone, stone the Refuge’s 16,000-square-foot parking area, and install two non-electric gates.
Town and Refuge officials noted Montezuma is a major destination for birders, nature lovers and hunters, attracting some 200,000 visitors a year. Both access roads and parking areas to the Refuge are in disrepair and provide very little information or interpretation.
Partee and Refuge Manager Bill Stewart said the new asphalt and striping will assist drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians navigating the access points. New signage will signal the location of the parking areas, allowing users to slow down and safely approach the lots. The project will reduce conflicts by instructing users on how to enter the Refuge and how to access trails near those areas.
Resurfacing and paving will reduce annual maintenance costs and eliminate the need for constant grading and pothole-filling, Stewart said. It will lessen the impacts on the roads to the Refuge habitats, including wetlands, by reducing erosion. Snow removal will be greatly facilitated without the need to do spring repairs due to snowplow damage, he added.
The Refuge consists of 10,004 acres of wetlands, swamp, pools and channels that is a stopping point for migratory birds needing to stop for rest, food and nesting. It was established in 1937.