TYRE — The development along the Route 318 corridor received a boost with the town board’s Aug. 17 approval of Water District No. 3.
The water district, if it receives final approval from the state Comptroller’s Office, will serve homes and businesses on Route 318, from Route 414 heading west to Black Brook Road. The availability of municipal water could encourage new development. Municipal wastewater treatment lines were placed on that roadway several years ago.
Supervisor Beth Partee said the state Comptroller’s Office must approve the new district because it exceeds the special district estimated cost threshold established by the comptroller for water districts. The water would be supplied by the village of Waterloo.
In other matters from the Aug. 17 meeting:
• APPLICATION — The town received a notice from the state Office of Cannabis Management of an adult-use dispensary license application from Canna Life LLC for an unspecified location in the town. The state Cannabis Control Board approved 34 conditional adult use retail dispensary licenses in June, including the first seven in the Finger Lakes region.
• RESIGNATION — The board accepted, with regret, the resignation of Robert Seem from the town Planning Board after 47 years of service.