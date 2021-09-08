TYRE — The Town Board voted 5-0 at its Sept. 2 meeting to approve a two-year extension off its fire protection contract with the Galen/Clyde Joint Fire District.
Supervisor Ron McGreevy and board members James Rogers, Ken Sutterby, Reggie Aceto and Tom Thomson approved the measure.
The board first contracted with the district for fire protection services in 2021 after dropping the Magee Fire Department, which is located within the town.
The state Attorney General’s office has filed a petition in state Supreme Court to dissolve the Magee Fire Department. A decision from Judge Daniel Doyle is pending.
The contract extension will expire Dec. 31, 2023. It calls for the fire district to be paid $165,110 in 2022 and $170,064 in 2023.
The district was paid $155,000 for 2021.