TYRE — Last October, the town board voted unanimously to form a new, incorporated town fire company. That was one of four options presented by a special board committee consisting of board members Kenneth Sutterby and Reginald Aceto.
Since then, the town has been taking steps to implement that plan.
The Town Board will meet in special session at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 for a workshop to review drafted bylaws and articles of incorporation needed for the creation of a new fire company.
The town has been without an in-town fire department since a court granted the state Attorney General’s Office litigation to dissolve the Magee Fire Department in January 2022. The dissolution of the Magee Fire Department was due to irregularities and violations of state gaming and labor laws.
Since then, the town has contracted with the Galen-Clyde Fire District to use Magee’s facilities in order to provide fire-protection services. In addition, the town and fire district are preparing a 2018 Spartan Pumper apparatus for use by present and future Tyre resident firefighters, according to Supervisor Beth Partee.
“We are continuing to move forward with forming a new fire company in Tyre, but this process will take time,” Partee said. “Under the not-for-profit corporation law, the town has the legal authority to form a new fire company, adopt bylaws and rules and regulations for operating the fire company, and to appoint the initial members.”
Partee said the town, under the court’s direction, acquired all of the Magee Fire Department assets in July 2022. She said once the 2018 Spartan Pumper is in service, Tyre resident firefighters will work closely with the Galen-Clyde Fire District for training, call response, and other on-duty activities.
“An intermunicipal agreement between the town and the Galen-Clyde Fire District to detail this arrangement is also in the works,” Partee said.
As part of the approved plan, assets of the former Magee Fire Department acquired by the town will be used for fire protection for the residents and taxpayers within the town of Tyre. Officials said use of that equipment for firefighting purposes outside Tyre is not in the town’s best interests.
The town was given $2.8 million in Magee Fire Department assets and had to pay off $169,000 in liens and unpaid bills. The assets include two firehouses, engines, apparatus, and other real property.
In moving forward with a new fire company, the town rejected continuing to contract with Galen-Clyde, extending the Galen-Clyde Fire District to include the town of Tyre, and creating a new, townwide fire district.
The report said the fire protection being provided by Galen-Clyde is very good and should continue until a new fire company under control of the town board can be formed by a group of Tyre residents.