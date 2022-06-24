TYRE — There are no solar farms in this Seneca County town as of now. And, no one has applied for a permit to operate a large-scale solar farm.
Nonetheless, the Town Board voted June 16 to introduce a new local law to impose a six-month moratorium on solar development applications for town review. A public hearing on the proposed local law is set for 6:30 p.m. June 30 at the town’s Gravel Road offices, with a possible vote to adopt the law to follow shortly afterward.
Town Supervisor Beth Partee said the objective of the moratorium is to allow the town sufficient time to investigate and understand the New York State Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act, review the town’s existing laws pertaining to solar farms and solar power plants, and recommend any proposed modifications to local laws.
The town established a one-year moratorium on solar farms and solar power plants on June 24, 2021.
“I cannot speak for the previous administration about what they did or did not do during the first six months of the moratorium, but since January we have been reviewing our town’s existing laws, comparing them with local laws in other towns and identifying some proposed amendments,” said Partee, who was elected supervisor in November and took office Jan. 1. “This additional six-month moratorium will give the Town Board the necessary time to conclude the review process and bring the proposed amendments to the town zoning law and solar energy law to the board for consideration and possible adoption.
“Our rural and farm heritage is important to the residents of Tyre,” Partee added. “Our guiding value is to harmoniously integrate any large-scale solar energy project with our existing agricultural community, character and landscape.”