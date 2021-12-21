TYRE — The town Planning Board has scheduled a virtual public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28 on the proposed Wilkins RV Sales & Service Center.
Due to Covid-19, public access to the meeting is available through video or telephone only. Information on how to watch or listen is available at www.tyreny.com. Video recordings and written transcripts of the meeting will be available on the town website within two days of the meeting.
The Planning Board will accept public comments on the company’s subdivision request and site plan for the 52-acre parcel and the state environmental quality review process. Written comments can be sent to the Tyre Municipal Building, 1082 Gravel Road, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Documents related to the project and hearing are available for viewing at the municipal building by calling (315) 835-0206 and scheduling an appointment.
Bath-based Wilkins RV plans to build its facility on Route 414, across from del Lago Resort & Casino. Officials have applied to the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and a exemption from paying sales tax on equipment, materials and supplies.
The IDA conducted a public hearing on the request Nov. 17. A final decision in an assistance package awaits town approval of the site plan, subdivision and SEQR.