TYRE — After decades of providing fire protection services to the town, the Magee Volunteer Fire Department in Tyre may be replaced.
Supervisor Ron McGreevy said in October that members of the Magee VFD’s firefighting force have expressed concerns regarding the department’s own Board of Directors and their management of the corporation.
The town’s current contract with Magee VFD expires Dec. 31.
“As a result, the town has exercised due diligence, which included separate meetings with the corporation’s Board of Directors and members of the firefighting corps,” McGreevy said. “As a result of those meetings, the town has taken steps to evaluate other options. Requests for proposals were prepared to seek fire protection for the town. These requests were given to the Magee Volunteer Fire Department and several neighboring fire companies.”
McGreevy said the reason RFPs were sent to neighboring fire companies is because the town has been informed of possible conflicts between the fire department’s board and its firefighting corps — “which, if not resolved, would directly affect the Magee Fire Department’s ability to provide fire protection to the town,” the supervisors said.
The Times has received correspondence from anonymous sources expressing similar concerns about possible improprieties involving the Magee VFD Board of Directors.
The board will conduct a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. today at the town’s 1082 Gravel Road municipal building to consider contracting with “one or more entities maintaining adequate and suitable apparatus and appliances for the furnishing of fire protection and emergency services within the Tyre Fire Protection District for 2021.” The board will consider fire departments willing to provide that service at a contract price of $150,000.
The fire district includes the entire town.
• • •
In a related matter, the state Gaming Commission wrote a letter to Magee Fire Department President David Page Sept. 30, revoking the department’s bingo and games of chance licenses for a year, effective Nov. 1, and imposing a $5,000 fine, which was due by Nov. 1.
Stacy Harvey, director of the Division of Charitable Gaming, said that a hearing officer’s report dated Jan. 31, 2020 said the Magee VFD received a three-year suspended sentence for gaming law violations, with the stipulation that their gaming activities comply with all charitable gaming laws and regulations.
“However, a review of the records maintained by the Tyre Town Clerk’s office indicated that Magee continuously fails to file weekly bingo reports within seven days after the conclusion of each occasion or were filed late on numerous occasions between January to July 2020,” Harvey wrote.
She said the department failed to file quarterly bingo reports with the town within 15 days after the end of each calendar quarter during which bingo games were conducted, often filing those reports late for the first and second quarters of 2020.
The department also was cited for not filing quarterly bingo reports with the Gaming Commission within 15 days after the end of each calendar quarter during which there were bingo games conducted. Harvey said no quarterly reports were filed with the Commission for the first and second quarters of 2020.