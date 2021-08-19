TYRE — The Town Board is proposing to extend its contract for fire protection services with the Galen/Clyde Joint Fire District for another two years.
The board will conduct a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. today on amendments to the fire protection and emergency services agreement signed for 2021. The hearing will precede the regular board meeting.
In addition to adding two years to the agreement, the board is considering amendments to increase the payments to the Galen-Clyde Fire District. If approved, the town would pay the fire district $165,110 in 2022 and $170,064 in 2023. The town paid $155,000 for 2021.
Other amendments:
• The parties desire to develop a cadre of Tyre residents to serve as volunteer firefighters in a sufficient number, and training them to form a new fire company within the town in a fire corporation created and appointed by the Town Board, as provided by law. The Galen-Clyde Fire District must report to the Town Board each quarter, beginning in January 2022, as to the progress and status of such recruitment, training and retention program.
• To the extent that the equipment, apparatus and buildings of any current or former fire corporation in the town becomes available to the town, it shall be made available to the fire district for its use in providing services under the contract.
The town ended its longtime contract for fire protection with the Magee Volunteer Fire Department at the end of 2020. Town officials were critical of the department for what it saw as operational deficiencies and sanctions by the state for its bingo operations. The state Attorney General filed to dissolve the Magee VFD, and a decision from state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle is pending.