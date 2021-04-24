TYRE — The Town Board voted unanimously at its April meeting to renew an existing agreement with the village of Waterloo to administer water services for Tyre’s three water districts.
The new agreement expires June 30, 2022.
The deal pays the village $10,000 for meter reading, billing, inspections, reporting, flushing of water mains, hydrant inspections, and non-emergency repairs for Tyre Water District No. 1, Extension No. 1 to District 1 and Tyre Water District No. 2.
The village of Waterloo provides water to Tyre.