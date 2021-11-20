TYRE — Outgoing Tyre Supervisor Ron McGreevy said the 2022 budget adopted Thursday “is most likely the lowest property tax rate the town of Tyre has ever seen.”
McGreevy said the tax rate in 2022 will be $1.28 per $1,000 of assessed value. By comparison, the 2021 tax rate was $5.55, while in 2016 — the year before del Lago Resort & Casino opened — it was $9.84.
As a condition of obtaining a state license in 2016, casino officials were required to share gaming revenue with the state and local governments.
“This 2022 tax rate is the direct result of once again receiving a gaming revenue increase due to the reopening of del Lago in 2021,” said McGreevy, who lost his bid for reelection to Beth Partee. “The lengthy closure of del Lago by the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the need for the 2021 tax increase.
“The 2021 tax rate of $5.55 was a direct result of the pandemic. The loss of more than $1 million in gaming revenue in 2020 was devastating. The increased tax rate of 2021 was necessary and fiscally responsible.”
The 2020 tax rate had been $1.63.
McGreevy noted that del Lago has continued to pay the town’s annual fire tax levy, which he called a great savings to town residents.