TYRE — The Town Board voted 5-0 Thursday to award the 2021 contract for fire protection services to the Clyde-Galen Joint Fire District after decades of contracting with the Tyre-based Magee Fire Department.
“We are concerned about the dysfunction in the Magee Fire Department between the firefighters and the Board of Directors that raised the question of are they able to provide adequate fire protection services,” said Supervisor Ron McGreevy.
“The safety of our residents is the primary concern and we decided Clyde-Galen could do the job and at a lower cost,” McGreevy said. “We will go with them for the coming year and see if Magee can get its act together.”
The town will pay Clyde-Galen $155,000. Magee submitted a proposal to provide the service for around $180,000, McGreevy said. The town issued a Request For Proposals for a fire protection contract. Only Magee and Clyde-Galen responded.
The Magee Volunteer Fire Department was established in November 1948 and has four fire trucks in two fire stations, including a relatively new station at routes 318 and 414.
The Magee Fire Department had its bingo and games of chance license revoked by the state Gaming Commission this fall for failing to comply with reporting requirements on a monthly or quarterly basis. They were cited for those violations in 2019 and ordered to comply, but they did not and not only lost their license but were fined $15,000.
Magee Fire President David Page and Fire Chief Craig Reynolds could not be reached for comment.