TYRE — The January dissolution of the Magee Volunteer Fire Department has resulted in this Seneca County town acquiring the department’s $2.8 million in assets.
The Town Board’s fire department committee will make recommendations on what to do with those assets at a special board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the town’s Gravel Road offices.
The assets consist of two firehouses, vehicles, fire apparatus, and building contents. The town had to pay $169,000 in liens and unpaid bills as part of the arrangement.
The Magee VFD was dissolved by state Supreme Court Judge Daniel Doyle following a 2021 petition from state Attorney General Letitia James. James said the department violated state gaming and labor laws, justifying its dissolution.