TYRE — The Town Board voted unanimously Thursday to form a new incorporated town fire company, while continuing to contract with the Galen-Clyde Fire District until that new company is operating.
The plan is one of four options for fire protection services contained in a report to the board by the Town of Tyre Fire Protection committee, consisting of board members Kenneth Sutterby and Reginald Aceto.
The committee issued its report to the board Thursday. Supervisor Elizabeth Partee said “there was a lively discussion among the board members and the public present regarding the various options contained within the report.”
“Ultimately, the board voted unanimously to not only accept the report and recommendations, but also to direct the fire protection committee to develop a plan of implementation for Option 4 to be presented to the board by Jan. 15, 2023,” Partee said. “As part of the recommendations from the report, the fire department assets acquired by the town will be used for fire protection purposes for the residents and taxpayers within the town of Tyre.”
“The Town Board is committed to ensuring that any transfers, sales or other uses of any of the acquired assets for fire protection outside the town are not in the town’s best interests and must be used for fire protection within the town,” Partee added.
The January 2022 court-approved dissolution of the Magee Fire Department resulted in the town contracting for fire protection services with the Galen-Clyde Fire District for 2021, 2022 and 2023. The town also was given $2.8 million in Magee Fire Department assets and had to pay off $169,000 in liens and unpaid bills. The assets include two fire houses, fire engines, fire apparatus and other real property.
The committee came up with three other options that it did not recommend. They were to continue contracting with the Galen-Clyde Fire District, extending the Galen-Clyde Fire District to include the town of Tyre and to create a new, town-wide fire district.
In not recommending the other three options, the committee said it is seeking an alternative to surrendering responsibility to and oversight of fire protection and emergency services within the town as could be the case with the other options. The committee also wants to provide an avenue where “interested, committed and energetic town residents may participate in and perhaps ultimately develop a sound, competent fire company, homegrown within the town of Tyre.”
The committee said starting a fire company and providing effective, reliable fire protection from scratch is not a viable option. They said developing a group of qualified volunteers firefighters is a “time consuming process requiring effective leadership, training standards and oversight by qualified personnel with demonstrated abilities to manage and lead a diverse population and not just a few favored friends or cronies.”
The report said the committee has discovered a number of interested and potentially very reliable citizens willing to step forward and begin that process.
“These town residents could meet the requirements voiced by many in our community about having local fire protection. But it does not come automatically and without substantial time, resources and guidance from experience,” the report states.
The report said the fire protection being provided by Galen-Clyde is very good and should continue until a new fire company under the control of the Town Board can be formed by a group of Tyre residents.
“The immediate goal is to recognize the town resident’s demand for a local fire company, while still utilizing Galen-Clyde and, if local involvement grows, then having the elasticity to grow the local involvement while still using Galen-Clyde Fire District to ensure the current level of service,” the report states.
The report recommends a detailed inter-municipal agreement between the town and the Galen-Clyde Fire District will identify the integration of the Town of Tyre Fire Company, a potential name for the new fire company, in the operation and training of the fire district.