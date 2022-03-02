PHELPS — As of Wednesday afternoon, police were searching for a person who crashed a U-Haul truck into a local business and fled on foot.
The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Route 14, where the truck plowed into the Phelps Service Center. The automotive repair business is about a mile north of state Thruway Exit 42.
Emergency responders at the scene said there was at least one worker inside at the time of the crash, but there appeared to be no injuries to anyone inside. The driver was reported to have run across the highway on foot and into a wooded area near Cheerful Valley Campground, which is across the road from the service center.
Several Ontario County sheriff's deputies were at the scene, as well as state police. Officers set up a perimeter in the area as they looked for the driver. According to 911 dispatches, the suspected driver is known to law enforcement and may be carrying a gun.