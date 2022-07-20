ALBANY — The iconic highway that served as a major east-west corridor before the construction of the New York State Thruway and continues to be an important part of the transportation network in the Finger Lakes has received a special designation.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Monday designating U.S. Route 20 a New York Medal of Honor Highway, part of an effort by nine other state governments to honor service members who have achieved the highest level of prestige.
“By committing to this designation, New York will be able to honor its 600 Medal of Honor recipients, one of which is the only woman recipient, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker,” she said.
Walker was an American abolitionist, prohibitionist, prisoner of war, and surgeon from Oswego.
Wikipedia said U.S. Route 20 is the longest highway in the country, with its eastern terminus in Boston and the western terminus in Newport, Ore.
In New York, U.S. 20 runs largely parallel to Interstate 90 and concurrently with New York State Route 5 twice, including from Avon to Auburn in the Finger Lakes region.
State Sen. John Brooks, a Democrat from Long Island, expressed appreciation for the designation.
“As chair of the Veterans Committee, it is important to me that we honor those who have received our nation’s most prestigious military decoration,” he said. “It is fitting that this multi-state American roadway that weaves together our great nation be dedicated to those that have gone above and beyond to protect and serve our country.”
Added Democratic Assemblywoman Didi Barrett: “New York State is home to more Medal of Honor recipients — including the country’s only woman recipient — than any other state. It was my privilege to introduce this legislation designating our state’s portion of U.S. Route 20 as the New York Medal of Honor Highway aligning New York with states from coast to coast who have recognized our American heroes with a Medal of Honor Highway.”
Additionally, Hochul said a portion of Route 20 will be further designated The Disabled American Veterans — New York Medal of Honor Highway.