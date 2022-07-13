SODUS POINT — While Lake Ontario water levels are well below flood stage this year — July levels stand at the long-term monthly average and are dropping — the threat of high water continues to be a worry for shoreline communities that suffered millions of dollars in damages in 2017 and ’19.
That’s one reason U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, who also serves as Senate Majority Leader, was in town last week to push for activation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new $500 million revolving-loan program to help localities pay for flood-prevention projects.
Schumer stopped in the resort community July 5 to highlight the Safeguarding Tomorrow Through Ongoing Risk Mitigation Act, part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
Schumer said that with extreme flooding events rising, it’s important that Wayne County and other Lake Ontario communities have access to additional funds to protect homes, businesses, accelerate local recovery efforts and stop future flooding.
“Lake Ontario’s historic flooding has devastated Wayne County,” he said. “People are still repairing the damage from 2019 and living in fear for what the next flood could bring. The $500 million in funding for the STORM Act we passed in the bipartisan Infrastructure Law can be the lifeboat our Lake Ontario communities need to weather the next disaster, but first the feds need to stand up this program so the economic relief can start to flow to Sodus Point and other upstate communities.”
Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell said the funding is needed.
“Following the 2017 and 2019 floods our village, like many similar Lake Ontario communities, is still facing the need to make repairs and complete upgrades to protect against any future flooding damages,” he said. “The STORM Act will provide a significant new funding source we need to safeguard our community, infrastructure, homeowners, and businesses from devastating flood waters. The sooner we can access these funds the better. That’s why I appreciate Sen. Schumer’s work to not only create and fund the STORM Act, but to urge FEMA to now swiftly stand up the program.”
Schumer explained that the STORM Act authorizes FEMA to provide grants to states or eligible tribal governments to establish revolving loan funds that can finance projects ranging from flood-proofing water and wastewater infrastructure, to disaster recovery and flood mitigation to protect homes, communities, and small businesses. Schumer said that unlike existing FEMA grants, these low-interest loans would allow local governments to invest in resiliency and mitigation projects that reduce the effects of extreme flooding and would provide local communities the capital to invest in more resilient infrastructure.
Schumer cited a number of projects where STORM Act funding could be used:
• An estimated $700,000 project to reinforce vulnerable shoreline near Lake Road in the village, which is eroding at a drastic rate and threatening to compromise the future integrity of the residences, the White Birch campground and a nearby wastewater infrastructure.
• An estimated $1.5 million project to stabilize the shoreline along Route 14, the primary gateway into Sodus Point.
• A $10,000 project to bolster the shoreline resiliency along Lakestones Drive, where a number of properties are unprotected and vulnerable to high water and erosion.
• Reconfiguring the storm water system along Sill Shore and the South Shore district. During the 2017 and 2019 floods, the drainage system failed and flooded some residences. The project would reconfigure the drainage in this area and prevent shoreline flooding caused by high lake levels.
Sodus Point and other lakeshore communities in Wayne County have completed, or are in the midst of completing, a number of flood-mitigation projects valued at $41 million under the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI. Millions of dollars have been spent in Sodus Point to prevent flooding during high-water periods.