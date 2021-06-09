WATERLOO — The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Seneca County’s appeal of lower court rulings in the tax foreclosure case involving the Cayuga Nation.
The decision leaves the county with no further legal options in its efforts to force the Nation to pay town, county and school district taxes on properties it purchased from willing sellers since 2005. It also means the county cannot foreclose on those delinquent properties.
“The U.S. Supreme Court today put a stop to Seneca County’s unlawful effort to foreclose on the Cayuga Nation’s historic 64,027-acre reservation, in violation of the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua,” Nation spokeswoman Chrissy Murphy said in a press release. “Today’s decision not only ends Seneca County’s doomed attempt to collect taxes from the Cayuga Nation, it serves as more evidence of the growing recognition that treaties with Indian nations must be respected.”
The statement also noted that the county “used taxpayer dollars to hire one of the most prominent Supreme Court litigators (Paul Clement) as a final attempt to resurrect its failed strategy.”
“Rather than revive the county’s foreclosure suit, the Supreme Court refused to even consider it, which means that prior decisions rejecting the county’s foreclosure remedy for non-payment of taxes will stand,” Murphy wrote.
“The Cayuga Nation is focused on preserving its culture and providing economic and educational opportunities for its citizens,” the statement continued. “These goals are consistent with normalized government-to-government relationships, which the Cayuga Nation hopes Seneca County can begin to realize.”
County Attorney David Ettman referred comment to Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen. Hayssen, R-Varick, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The case began in 2008 when the first group of properties became delinquent after three years of not paying taxes. The county put them on the foreclosure list, but the Nation sued to stop the process. The county claimed the properties were not part of a federally approved, tax-exempt reservation. The Cayugas argued they were granted a reservation of 64,027 acres around the north end of Cayuga Lake in the 1974 Treaty of Canandaigua, and that pact made the land non-taxable.
The matter went through district and appeals courts at the federal level, with each decision favoring the Cayugas. The county directed Harris Beach to petition the U.S. Supreme Court, but the Rochester-based law firm failed to do so during the allowed time frame. That forced the county to start the legal process at the beginning, which it did.
Last year, the county hire Clement, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney, to file a new writ of certiorari.