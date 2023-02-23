The March 21 village elections in Ovid and Interlaken are uncontested. That could be the case in Lodi too.
In Ovid, the candidates for two trustee positions on the Village Board are incumbent Gary Covert and newcomer Aaron Roisen. Incumbent James Rappeleye is not seeking another four-year term.
Voting will be noon to 9 p.m. March 21 in the Ovid Fire Department Community Room.
In Interlaken, both incumbents are running unopposed. They are Peter Garcia and Joseph Pepper.
Voting will be noon to 9 p.m. in Village Hall.
In Lodi, the seat of trustee Stacy Carpenter will expire. Village officials did not respond to a request for who the candidate or candidates will be.
Voting will be noon to 9 p.m. in Village Hall.