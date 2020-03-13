ROMULUS — When Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere look back on the last month, one thing comes to mind.
“February was dominated by the Cayuga Indian Nation conflicts,” Cleere said. “We have had to expend considerable resources in the interest of public safety.”
The sheriff’s office and state police assisted Seneca Falls police with monitoring the early-morning Feb. 22 demolition of 12 buildings near Route 89. That included use of a sheriff’s office drone, unmarked patrol vehicles, and staging emergency medical and fire services if needed.
Sheriff’s deputies also were in the area, and had more officers respond, after a Feb. 29 press conference by Cayuga chiefs opposing Clint Halftown — the Nation’s federally recognized leader — turned into a melee.
“The demonstration turned violent and degraded into a riot,” Luce said. “The investigation is continuing.”
Luce and Cleere are reporting the following in February:
• Feb. 3 — A California jury found former Varick resident Karl Karlsen guilty of killing his first wife 29 years ago in California. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office began a case against Karlsen in 2012 over the death of his son, Levi, resulting in a guilty plea and prison sentence.
• Feb. 19 — The sheriff’s office narcotics unit arrested a person for allegedly selling narcotic medication in Seneca Falls.
• Feb. 25 — The narcotics unit arrested two people for allegedly selling crack cocaine in the town of Waterloo.
• Feb. 27 — Police charged an inmate at the county jail with felony assault for allegedly attacking and injuring two corrections officers.
Deputies and investigators responded to 1,018 calls in February, making 41 arrests. The narcotics unit started seven new drug cases and made nine arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated seven cases and has recouped more than $28,000 this year.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 51. More than $36,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $78,000.
In the civil division, there were 46 summons/complaints/services and 15 income executions. Deputies assisted with four evictions.