ROMULUS — When Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere look back on the first three months of 2020, they aren’t doing so with any sort of fondness.
“All in all, it’s been a pretty tough year so far for the sheriff’s office,” Cleere said recently. “The Cayuga Indian Nation incidents, the suicide of one of our officers, a horrible fatal car crash, the death of an inmate in our jail and COVID-19 adds up to a lot for the beginning of the year for a small department. Our officers are handling all this with true professionalism, dedication and determination.”
In their monthly “snapshot” for March, Luce and Cleere noted the following:
March 2 — A sheriff’s office sergeant committed suicide.
March 4 — A jail inmate was charged with a felony when he allegedly attacked and choked a corrections officer.
March 6 — An alleged drunk driver was charged with vehicular manslaughter after hitting a Spectrum truck in the town of Waterloo and killing an employee who was working in the area.
March 15 — A home in Junius was destroyed by fire.
March 16 — The narcotics unit charged two people with felonies for allegedly possessing crack cocaine. Sheriff’s office K-9 “Coski” detected the drugs.
March 18 — All non-essential offices at the sheriff’s department were closed due to COVID-19.
March 21 — A boat on Seneca Lake in the town of Ovid capsized and sank in rough waters.
March 31 — A jail inmate was found dead of an apparent suicide. The investigation is continuing.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,158 calls in March, making 50 arrests. The narcotics unit initiated five new drug cases and made three arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated nine cases and has recouped more than $40,500 this year.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 49. More than $33,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $111,000.
There was nothing to report from the civil division, as the office was closed due to COVID-19.