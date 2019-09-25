WATERLOO — A handful of Border City residents questioned a $110-per-quarter minimum charge for treatment of sewer effluent — and each one was told essentially the same thing by Supervisor Don Trout at Monday’s Town Board meeting.
“Your sewage goes to the Geneva wastewater treatment plant, and they bill us,” Trout explained. “What we’ve been charging residents is not enough to pay that bill, so we have to bite the bullet and impose this minimum to meet that obligation.”
Sewage from the Routes 5&20 district that starts at the HEP Sales store and goes east to the village line is treated at the village of Waterloo wastewater treatment plant. Residents of that district were hit with the $110 minimum charge in 2018. Trout said the cost of treatment is roughly the same at both plants.
“I can see minimal increases each year to generate needed revenue, but to have such a large increase overnight is wrong,” Border City Road resident Ron Pesta said. “I’d rather dig a well.”
Donna Simone, Gary Elwell, Gene Guerreri, Nina Calabrese, Guy McIntyre, Mike Shores, Noel Akins and Phil Smith also voiced concerns about the new charge, with some saying they’re not sure they can afford it.
Trout said he hopes an inflow study will identify leaks and infiltration of stormwater into sanitary sewers that can be fixed, reducing the flow that goes through the master meter at the city-town line.
“If we get that fixed, I can almost guarantee a reduction in your rate,” Trout said.
Also Monday:
• SOLAR — There was opposition to a solar farm proposed for the Packwood, Serven, Border City and Pre-Emption road area on the west side of the town.
Joe Wukitsch said a majority of people on Packwood Road are opposed to the project and are ready to challenge it. Dave Guerreri of Pre-Emption Road claimed the project would not benefit taxpayers, would reduce the value of his property, and possibly jeopardize his well water.
Trout said the developer is going through a state-level Article 10 process to obtain approval and there will be many chances for public input, although the project would not be subject to a State Environmental Quality Review Act process.
• BUDGET — Trout introduced a draft of the 2020 town budget that shows a 1-cent increase in the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value. That rate will go from $3.27 to $3.28.
A public hearing will be scheduled in October.
• LITIGATION — Four board members, minus Trout, met in executive session with consulting attorney Wendy Marsh to discuss unspecified “pending litigation.”