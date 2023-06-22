FARMINGTON — The union representing much of the workforce at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack opposes the proposed new gaming compact between the state and the Seneca Nation of Indians.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Local 200 of the Service Employees International Union noted the proposed deal negotiated by the governor's office and Nation officials reportedly would allow the Senecas to build and operate a casino in the Rochester area.
Currently, the Senecas own and operate three casinos in the Buffalo and Niagara Falls area.
The state Senate voted to approve the compact, but the Assembly decision has been delayed because leaked information about the compact, including the Rochester casino idea, has drawn considerable opposition.
"The leaked details of Governor Kathy Hochul's closed-door negotiations for the renewal of the Seneca Nation gaming compact are deeply concerning," the SEIU stated. "(The) expansive, secretive, Non Disclosure Agreement-protected deal made between the Hochul administration and the Seneca represents an egregious overreach on behalf of the executive as well as a complete disregard for the concerns of both the state legislature and the communities that would be directly impacted. Especially outrageous are details regarding a previously secret new Seneca-owned casino in the city of Rochester, which the Hochul administration has attempted to approve without so much as notifying the city, its citizens and surrounding communities, or its elected leaders in the state Legislature."
The union notes that the process set up for the first three non-Native American commercial casino licenses eight years ago requires applicants to go through a rigorous process that includes significant buy-in from local elected leaders and communities.
"If this compact is approved as is, a new casino will be forced on the city of Rochester with absolutely no discussion," the union said, noting that city elected officials and local state lawmakers have rejected the new compact and the Rochester casino it contains. "Unfortunately, without changes to the compact deal they will have virtually no say in the matter."
The SEIU predicted a Seneca casino in Rochester would have far-reaching negative economic impacts.
"In an already saturated market with a finite customer base, nearby casinos stand to lose roughly 4,000 mostly union jobs," the union said, noting a Rochester casino run by the Senecas would never pay more than 19.5% of revenue from slot and gaming machines to the state, down from their current 25%. "This would mean an immense competitive disadvantage for the three existing regional casinos, each of which pay 30% on slot machines and 10 % on table games. This would cost the state an estimated $140 million in annual gaming taxes, compared to the estimated $38 million that a new Rochester casino would generate. The impact of losing 4,000 high-quality jobs in the region if these three facilities close cannot be put into words."
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors, along with the Tyre and Fayette town boards, have adopted resolutions opposing the new state-Seneca compact.