CANANDAIGUA — A union representing Ontario County sheriff's deputies, sergeants and investigators has gone public in the controversy surrounding Sheriff Kevin Henderson, saying he has created a "toxic culture" and it does not have confidence in his ability to do the job.
In a news release sent to media outlets Tuesday morning, the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association said it has seen officers leave the sheriff's department for other police agencies at an "unprecedented rate" during Henderson's nearly three-year tenure to date.
The union also referenced an investigation into a series of complaints and concerns about Henderson and his administration.
"Unfortunately, Sheriff Henderson has refused to resign and allow this department to heal and move forward from his failed administration," the release says. "The PBA and its members can no longer remain silent."