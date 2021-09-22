CANANDAIGUA — A union representing Ontario County sheriff’s deputies, sergeants and investigators has gone public in the controversy surrounding Sheriff Kevin Henderson, saying he has created a “toxic culture” and it does not have confidence in his ability to do the job.
In a news release sent to media outlets Tuesday, the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association said it has seen officers leave the sheriff’s department for other police agencies at an “unprecedented rate” during Henderson’s nearly three-year tenure to date. The union represents 78 full- and part-time deputies, sergeants and investigators of the sheriff’s office criminal division.
The union said as has been reported in recent weeks, an independent, months-long investigation looking into a series of complaints and concerns about the sheriff and his administration was conducted. Many members of the PBA were called on to relay their experiences about the policies and culture of the sheriff’s office under Henderson.
Union officials said despite fears of retaliation from Henderson, members cooperated fully with the probe.
“Unfortunately, Sheriff Henderson has refused to resign and allow this department to heal and move forward from his failed administration,” the release says. “The PBA and its members can no longer remain silent.”
Henderson, a veteran sheriff’s office deputy, was elected in November 2018 and took office Jan. 1, 2019, succeeding longtime Sheriff Phil Povero.
The union said during Henderson’s tenure to date, lateral transfers — officers leaving the sheriff’s department for other police agencies — have numbered 17 since 2019. Union officials said that is more than during the entire 28 years of Povero’s administration.
They added that the sheriff’s office full-time road patrol is budgeted for 45 positions, but only 26 deputies are in those positions now. They said three more deputies will be leaving in the next 30 days, and several of those remaining are actively looking for positions elsewhere.
“Most of the deputies who have transferred were born and raised in this county and had a strong desire to give back to their community by becoming public servants,” the release says. “The culture created in this agency caused them to look elsewhere to serve.”
“The experience and skill sets of these officers cannot be easily replaced. The deputies left are required to fill the shortfall in staffing to maintain minimum numbers to continue to provide public safety, being mandated for additional shifts several times a week,” officials added. “Despite these conditions, these deputies have continued to serve the community in a professional manner and will continue to do so.”
Officials said the PBA held a membership vote, and by an overwhelming majority believes “the toxic culture created by the sheriff coupled with the findings of the independent investigation have made the relationship between him and the county administration irreparable and does not have confidence in this sheriff to continue to lead the office.”
In the release, veteran sheriff’s Inv. Lee Martin is listed as PBA president and Deputy Ryan Burnett is listed as executive vice president. They said there will be no further comment regarding the release.
Henderson and his attorney, Eugene Welch, did not return an email from the Times seeking comment on the PBA’s stance.