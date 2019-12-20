CANANDAIGUA — A blend of art, craft and healthful designs is how the owners of The Lake House on Canandaigua describe the project at the north end of Canandaigua Lake.
The Lake House is on track to open in the summer of 2020 at 770 S. Main St., replacing the former Inn on the Lake, which has been demolished and removed.
The state-of-the-art hotel will be one of the only hotels in the United States fully operated by geothermal power, said to be the highest standard of sustainability for heating and cooling of a building.
The geothermal system involves burying a series of coils underground. A water-refrigerate solution is pumped through the coils. In the summer, heat from the building is pumped through the coils; the heat transfers to the ground, and the cooled solution is what cools the building.
In the winter, it’s the process works in the opposite manner.
The hotel has been designed by Studio Tack of New York City and the family-owned The Brooklyn Home Company, led by developer Bill Caleo, his sister, Lyndsay Caleo Karol, and her artist husband, Fitzhugh Karol.
The Lake House will offer a residentially inspired and design-forward hotel, creating a new destination for travelers seeking an active wellness retreat that is suitable for all four seasons. It will allow for indoor and outdoor festivities with a breathtaking view of the lake.
The hotel will have 125 guest rooms. A separate timber-framed events barn will be included, along with an outdoor pool, destination spa and wellness center, formal and casual dining options, and the return of the popular outdoor sand bar.