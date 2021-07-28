CANANDAIGUA — The United Ways in Ontario and Wayne counties have joined a six-county merger to form the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes.
The merger was announced Monday. Also joining the new organization are United Way organizations in Monroe, Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties.
The organization will together raise and distribute more than $30 million annually. It encompass 5,144 square miles of rural, suburban and urban neighborhoods and brings together more than 50,000 donors, 1,300 workplaces, 1,000 non-profit partners and thousands of volunteers to address the region’s largest human service challenges.
All current United Way employees will remain with the new organization.
Jaime Saunders will serve as the merged organization’s president and chief executive officer. Cicely Strickland-Ruiz will be chief operating officer, Jennifer Cathy is chief impact officer, Barbara Pierce is chief development officer and Laurie Ganon is chief financial officer.
In a statement announcing the merger, it was noted that the six United Ways have worked together for decades, with Monroe County providing back office services of finance, informational technology, marketing and human resources for all.
“People and businesses function across local geographic boundaries,” Saunders said. “Working together more cohesively across the region will make it easier for our business partners and donors to share resources and for non-profit partners to get elevated support so they can remain focused on providing services.”
Money raised in an area will continue to stay committed to that area. Donors will still be able to direct their contributions to the causes they feel strongest about, Saunders said.
The combined United Way has created a new Regional Advisory Council and regional cabinets to advise on strategies and ensure that local communities from across the region are represented in the new organization. The Board of Directors will be expanded to represent all counties.
The new organization also announced it will return to pre-pandemic levels of funding totaling $12.9 million to 190 programs regionwide. It also announced $125,000 in new, multi-county allocations to non-profits in Ontario, Wayne, Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties. That will be $25,000 for each county.
The new United Way’s Community Impact Team will conduct a listening tour with human service agencies across the six counties, focusing on aligning approaches to maximize outcomes.
The annual United Way campaign for the region will kick off in January.