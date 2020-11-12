SENECA FALLS — The Town Board hopes to wrap up its 2021 town budget at a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be in the community center at 35 Water St. Face coverings are required and social distancing mandated.
The proposed budget board members will examine for possible changes totals $12.71 million, down from the 2020 spending plan of $13.76 million. The recreation budget bears the brunt of the decease, going from $755,995 to $662,176. The Vince’s Park budget also shows a significant decrease, from $157,565 to $99,575.
The amount to be raised by property taxes is projected to increase from $4.55 million to $6.22 million, but the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value will remain at $10.39.
The board, in a split vote, has decided to use $1.84 million from Seneca Meadows Inc. toward the operating budget. That money comes from the host community agreement for hosting the landfill. The town usually receives about $3 million a year under the agreement, based on the volume of waste received. Any additional landfill revenue would go to the fund balance for infrastructure projects.
Town employees will have to increase their contribution toward health insurance from 10% to 15% of premium costs. All non-union employees will receive a 1.3% raise, except for Supervisor Mike Ferrara, who has declined a pay hike.
“I will support the preliminary budget as is,” Ferrara said Thursday. “My guess is there will be discussion to use less landfill money and increase taxes. Some people want the town to move away from landfill revenue as we prepare for 2025. I will never support raising taxes if we don’t need to, especially in the middle of the worst health crisis in the history of the country, and I will never support cutting essential services.”
The landfill is scheduled to close at the end of 2025, as stipulated by a local law the town adopted.