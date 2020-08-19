CLIFTON SPRINGS/NEWARK — If you think Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital are buzzing with activity on the inside, you should see what’s happening on their rooftops.
As part of a sustainability program through Rochester Regional Health, man-made beehives are on the uppermost floor of the local hospitals — on the roof — and producing honey that is being bottled and sold.
RRH has affiliations with Clifton Springs and Newark-Wayne.
“Staff, patients and visitors are buying the honey,” explained Mike Waller, director of sustainability for RRH.
RRH started the program last year at Unity Hospital in Greece, and expanded it this year to its other four hospitals: Rochester General, Clifton Springs, Newark-Wayne, and United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. There are about 2 million bees in all at the five hospitals, and at least 200,000 at each site.
“I thought it was a little bit on the crazy side, but it sounded like it would be fun and a good life experience,” said beekeeper Jerod Grawn of Brockport, who was contacted by Waller last year and oversees the bees and honey production. “The bees seem to be doing OK on the roofs ... but it’s not like being out in the woods with floral sources.”
Waller said the program supports RRH’s sustainability mission: to strengthen and support the local environment. Other measures include using more solar energy and reducing waste at hospitals.
Rhianon Condello, a bariatric dietitian and registered nurse for RRH, said there are many health benefits from honey, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities.
“Everybody seems to love it,” she said.
Each hive is likely to produce at least 100 pounds of honey annually, Grawn said. Waller and Grawn said the project also sheds some light on the declining bee population.
“Bees pollinate about a third of the produce Americans eat, and the bee population has been declining pretty extensively the past few years,” Waller said. “Environmental problems become human health problems.”
Grawn, who has been a beekeeper for about 10 years, said beekeepers across the country have lost about 60% of their bees in recent years. He said one of the big causes is the corn ethanol program, which resulted in the loss of native grassland — an important environment for honey bees.
“There are just corn and soybeans in the Midwest,” he said. “There is nothing for bees to eat for thousands of miles.”
For homeowners, Grawn has one piece of simple advice for people to preserve the local bee population.
“Stop killing the dandelions in your front yard,” he said. “The state of the bee industry is not well. If we don’t have bees, you are not going to eat. You can say goodbye to every fifth bite of food you eat.”