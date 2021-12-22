GENEVA — City police said they have identified a person of interest following a threat of a school shooting made by phone to Geneva High School, city school district officials said Wednesday afternoon.
According to the district, at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, a threat was received. The building was immediately placed in lockdown and the Geneva Police Department was called to assist.
City police, assisted by New York State Police and Ontario and Seneca County sheriff’s deputies, secured the building and perimeter.
“School administrators and staff conducted a bag and locker search,” the district said. “At about noon, when it was determined that there was no threat to students or staff safety within the building, the lockdown was shifted to a lockout, allowing supervised movement and instruction within the building while maintaining a secure perimeter.”
Police gave the district approval to lift the lockout at about 1:15 p.m.
Further updates will come from city police, who are continuing their investigation.