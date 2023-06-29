NEWARK — The cannabis- and hemp-growing and -processing facility operated by Honest Pharm is listed for sale.
According to Loopnet, a commercial real estate site, the 400,000-square-foot facility, built decades ago for rose grower Jackson & Perkins, is listed for $23 million.
Honest Pharm was one of the first 52 firms granted growing licenses in New York under the fledgling state cannabis industry.
The listing for the property at 621 E. Maple St. says the buyer will get not only greenhouses, warehouses, office space and refrigerated storage — the result of renovations by Honest Pharm — but approximately 14,000 plants and three cultivation licenses.
According to property listing documents, the facility features over 6 acres of indoor growing space.
“Ongoing upgrades to greenhouse roofing, heaters and vent fans will allow for year-round growing capabilities,” writes CBRE Upstate, the real-estate company handling the listing.
A call and email to Honest Pharm on Monday were not returned. However, owner Jeremy Jimenez contacted the Finger Lakes Times Thursday after the story published to emphasize that he is not actively marketing the property. However, he said like most business owners, he would consider an offer if the price was right.
Honest Pharm purchased the facility in 2019 with a goal of producing hemp seed and hemp plants, and processing hemp, for CBD products. However, after receiving a cultivator license that allows them to grow and sell marijuana, they apparently have shifted to THC products. In fact, there were no hemp products featured on their website.
Jonathan Callahan was at one time described as the company’s founder and president, with Jimenez a partner. Jimenez said he has since bought Callahan out.
This story has been updated to note that Jiminez said he is not actively marketing the property.