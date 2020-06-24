Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan is leading former Canandaigua City Councilor Cindy Wade 2,488 to 1,940 in the Republican primary in the race for the 131st Assembly District, with all districts reporting in the two counties in the district, Ontario and Seneca.
Trailing the Ontario County candidates were Seneca County Chamber President Jeff Shipley with 834 votes and Seneca County Farm Bureau President Ann Marie Heizmann with 359.
Those numbers come from the boards of election in Ontario and Seneca counties.
As always, results are unofficial, as absentee ballots must still be counted and Ontario County votes were not fully tabulated as of this writing. Additionally, with thousands of voters choosing absentee ballots this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will take longer to determine winners in the races, say election officials.
The winner of the GOP primary will take on Democrat Matt Miller in November.
In the Democratic primary in the 24th Congressional District, Dana Balter holds a commanding lead over upstart Frances Conole, 10,556 to 5,813, with all 297 districts reporting, according to state Board of Elections.
The winner takes on Republican Incumbent John Katko in November.
Despite Balter’s big lead, Conole is not conceding, saying too many votes need to be counted.
Conole campaign manager Will Van Nuys said the “district still has tens of thousands of absentee ballots (projected 70 percent of votes cast) that need to be counted. The margin will go up and down as these remaining ballots are counted in the coming weeks. Francis Conole and our campaign will continue to focus on fighting for the people of central New York.”
In two races connected to the 27th Congressional District, which includes the western half of Ontario County, Republican Chris Jacobs is leading Democrat Nate McMurray 51,551 to 21,547 in the race to fill out the remainder of the term of former congressman Chris Collins, who resigned from the seat. That term ends Dec. 31. The results are with 292 of 342 districts reporting, according to the state Board of Elections website.
Related to that, Jacobs also leads in the Republican primary to be the November candidate for the full two-year term. Jacobs had 25,061 votes, compared to Beth Parlato with 8,428 and Stefan Mychajliw Jr, with 6,961, according to the state Board of Elections website. Those numbers are with 261 of 313 districts reporting.