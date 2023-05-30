GENEVA — As of Tuesday morning, state police were searching for a local author who had been missing since Saturday morning.
Police found Cynthia C. DeFelice, 71, later in the day. She was safe, police said, but authorities did not provide any other details.
In a short press release posted on the state police newsroom website Monday, police said DeFelice had last been seen leaving her residence on North Kashong Point — in the town of Geneva — at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday.
“We are using all of our resources to find her,” Trooper Lynnea Crane, public information officer for Farmington-based Troop E of the state police, said in a brief phone call with the Times Tuesday.
Police said DeFelice is considered a missing “vulnerable adult” with medical conditions; Crane declined to elaborate further due to privacy concerns. She is described as 5-foot-4 and weighing about 115 pounds, with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.
Her vehicle is a gray 2016 Toyota RAV4 with license plate and registration BAZ2001.
“We are doing everything we can to find her,” Crane said. “We are working around the clock on this.”
DeFelice is a nationally known, award-winning author of more than 30 picture books and novels for children. She is a regular participant in Geneva Reads events. Her husband is dentist Ralph “Buzz” DeFelice.
Anyone who has information on DeFelice or her whereabouts is urged to contact state police at 585-398-4100.