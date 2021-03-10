WATERLOO — The Village Board has approved glamour camping, also known as glamping, on Oak Island.
The New York Power Authority proposed a pilot program to allow upscale camping in the wooded area of the village-owned peninsula in the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. Village Administrator Don Northrup said the Power Authority wants to use the western portion of Oak Island.
Some tree trimming may be needed, Northrup said, and additional planning meetings will be scheduled before the program begins.
Northrup said the Power Authority would like to start the program this summer, but has indicated it is willing to wait until 2022, if needed.
In other action at Monday’s Village Board meeting:
• LAW — Trustees adopted Local Law 2-2021 following a public hearing at which no one spoke. The law allows the village to exceed the state’s property tax levy cap for the 2021-22 budget, if necessary.
• REFORM — Following a presentation by Police Chief Jason Godley, the board approved the Police Reform and Reinvention Plan for submission to the state.
• SEQR — The start of the State Environmental Quality Review Type I process for a proposed water line and storm sewer repair was OK’d. The project involves the West Elizabeth, West Elisha, and Center street areas. Trustees also agreed to submit applications in an effort to obtain grant money for the project.
• WATER — A 25-cent-per-1,000-gallon increase in water charges to municipal buyers outside the village limits was approved. The new rate is effective June 1.
• TOWER — The board agreed to begin the process of annexing a small parcel of land on Burgess and North roads, behind North Seneca Ambulance, for a new water-storage tower.
• BUDGET — A work session on the 2021-22 village budget was scheduled for 3 p.m. March 24 in the village’s 41 W. Main St. meeting room.
• MEETING — The board voted to conduct its April 12 meeting in Waterloo Town Hall at 66 Virginia St. It will start with a public hearing on the 2021-22 budget at 7 p.m., followed by an organizational session at 7:15 p.m. and the regular board meeting at 7:30 p.m. In addition, the Waterloo economic development committee will make a presentation.