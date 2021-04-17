WEBSTER — Jane Shukitis, president and CEO of UR Medicine Home Care, will retire this December 2021 after seven years leading the agency.
Shukitis announced her plans to the board and staff last week.
“It has been an honor to lead UR Medicine Home Care over the last seven years,” said Shukitis, RN, BSN, MPA. “I am so proud of the work we do to provide excellent care to people in their homes, and I am forever grateful for the support and guidance from my colleagues and our Board of Directors.”
“This has been a very difficult decision for me. But as I am turning 66 this year, my husband and I have decided it is time to seek other life adventures while we are still young enough to enjoy them. With the benefit of an early announcement, I will be able to work with the Board toward a seamless transition to a new CEO.”
Shukitis brought more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience when she joined UR Medicine Home Care as President and CEO in January 2015. During her tenure, she led the operational redesign and financial turnaround efforts with the agency.