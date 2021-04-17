WEBSTER — Jane Shukitis, president and CEO of UR Medicine Home Care, will retire this December 2021 after seven years leading the agency.

Shukitis announced her plans to the board and staff last week.

“It has been an honor to lead UR Medicine Home Care over the last seven years,” said Shukitis, RN, BSN, MPA. “I am so proud of the work we do to provide excellent care to people in their homes, and I am forever grateful for the support and guidance from my colleagues and our Board of Directors.”

“This has been a very difficult decision for me. But as I am turning 66 this year, my husband and I have decided it is time to seek other life adventures while we are still young enough to enjoy them. With the benefit of an early announcement, I will be able to work with the Board toward a seamless transition to a new CEO.”

Shukitis brought more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience when she joined UR Medicine Home Care as President and CEO in January 2015. During her tenure, she led the operational redesign and financial turnaround efforts with the agency.

UR Medicine Home Care encompasses UR Medicine’s not-for-profit, Medicare-certified home health care agencies, licensed home care agencies, and hospice programs. Licensed by the State of New York, its affiliates serve patients in Monroe, Livingston, Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, Seneca and Yates counties, and when taken together is one of the largest full-service home health systems in the nation. Services include nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, pediatric and perinatal services, assistance with daily activities (home health aide services), Meals On Wheels, Hospice (in homes and facilities), Nurse-Family Partnership, Assistive Technology, Health Home care management, and Telehealth. For more information, call 585.787.2233 or visit homecare.urmc.edu

