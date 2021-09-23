CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health is temporarily suspending operations at its Farmington Urgent Care location, effective Saturday.
The Farmington office hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
In a press release, Thompson officials described the closure as temporary, saying it’s an effort to consolidate and redeploy employees across its health system to offset current staffing challenges.
The building at 1160 Corporate Drive also houses the health system’s Farmington Pediatrics office, its Farmington OB/GYN site, its Farmington Rehabilitation Services location and its occupational medicine program, called HealthWorks. Each of those will remain open.
The space typically used by the Urgent Care Center will be utilized for an outpatient monoclonal antibody injection clinic to treat mildly symptomatic, but high-risk COVID-19 patients. These patients will use a separate entrance and will have been evaluated for the therapy by a primary care provider. The injection will be given only to those who have been scheduled by the primary care provider for their appointment.
Hospital officials are encouraging local residents in need of urgent care to use Thompson’s other two locations once the Farmington location temporarily closes: Canandaigua Urgent Care at 699 S. Main St. and Newark Urgent Care at 800 W. Miller St.
For hours, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/UrgentCare.