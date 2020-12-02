GENEVA — When and how members of the Geneva Police Department should use physical force — deadly or otherwise — was the main topic of Tuesday’s meeting of the Geneva Police Reform & Reinvention Collective.
The 15-member collective is going through the GPD’s current general orders, policies and procedures to determine if there are ways it can recommend improvements to those documents to better protect police and the community. It is a statewide mandate.
Carrie Bleakley said she’s done research on other police departments’ use of force policies and found one adopted by the Cleveland Police Department to consider. It states that physical force, deadly or otherwise, should not be used in cases where the citizen is emotionally disturbed due to mental illness or substance abuse.
“That policy makes it less subjective and used only after all other methods have been exhausted,” Bleakly said.
The collective also discussed a possible policy that only allows physical force in defense of human life, not to prevent certain crimes. That would include an officer’s own life or that of another person in immediate danger of serious physical injury.
Noting that the GPD’s use of physical force policy is 13 pages long, Mayor Steve Valentino suggested using best practices from other departments and going through the Geneva PD policy systematically to see where changes can be made.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said use of force and use of deadly physical force are two different categories and should be separated in discussion and not mixed in as one subject.
Several collective members said there may be a tendency for officers to rely on what they’ve been trained to do in responding to a situation that is rapidly escalating to where verbal instructions and other techniques haven’t worked.
“It’s not a cookie-cutter situation. There are human emotions such as fear and adrenalin involved,” said Dr. Jose Canario.
Members spent time agreeing that the current prohibition of Geneva officers from choking or otherwise applying pressure to the windpipe, neck, nose or mouth to hinder breathing “unless deadly physical force is authorized” such as an officer’s life or another person’s life is in danger is a good policy.
“People get arrested and put in jail for doing that. Is it right that police can do it?” asked Lucile Mallard.
Lt. Matt Valenti of the GPD agreed, saying it is prohibited under GPD general orders and if an officer “just does it” without the criteria of danger of death, the officer will be investigated and possibly disciplined or charged.
“Choking being used when it shouldn’t be used is the hang up,” said Theresa Johnson, citing the Eric Garner case in New York City when Garner was choked to death for allegedly selling illegal cigarettes. Group facilitator Sim Covington presented a scenario in which police efforts to control a person in a verbal manner fail, the suspect resists arrest and flees. He asked collective members to put themselves in the officer’s shoes and think about what the next step would be, up to and including using a firearm.
Valenti said only if the person pulls a knife or gun and all other methods such as use of a Taser or pepper spray have failed, will a Geneva officer use deadly force.
“If the situation doesn’t present a reason for use of deadly physical force, I will not use it,” said Officer Raul Arroyo. “It’s more important to build a rapport.”