CANANDAIGUA — In 2014, Ontario County’s Solid Waste Management Plan was approved by the state.
In 2015, both the county and Casella Waste Services, operator of the county landfill in the town of Seneca, received approval from the state DEC to expand the landfill within the existing footprint by 43.5 acres, extending its life to 2028.
Upon getting the expansion approved, Casella agreed to make annual “permit success payments” to the county of $1.3 million for the next 14 years, a total of $18.3 million. Most of that money was earmarked to implement the Solid Waste Management Plan — or SWMP — and establish a solid foundation for management of the landfill.
Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors Planning & Environmental Quality Committee will consider another amendment to the 2015 resolution. It would “ensure permit success payments for 2019 and 2020 are budgeted and utilized in a manner that is consistent with county funding priorities, including implementation of the SWMP.”
The amendment would direct permit success payments to be used as follows:
• In 2019 and continuing in 2020, $653,780 would be budgeted to fund implementation of the goals in the 2014 SWMP “or another such project, as determined by this board, that furthers the goal of increased waste reduction, recycling, reuse and diversion of solid waste from being placed in a landfill.”
• In 2019 and 2020, $45,000 will be transferred to the Workers Compensation Fund to help make sure that self-insured program has adequate funding.
• In 2020, up to $185,000 would be provided to departments independent of the county’s Information Services Department to offset the county cost of purchases and upgrades of PC software.
• In 2019 and 2020, any unallocated or unused portions of the success payments will be placed into the designated fund balance for implementation of the SWMP in future years.
If approved by the committee, the motion would go to the full board for a final vote.
Another motion on the agenda would authorize the submission of an amended Title V air permit renewal application for the landfill to the DEC. The application was amended to include the installation of two new leachate storage tanks at the landfill.
The motion calls for a public hearing on the submission of the application on Oct. 24. The State Environmental Quality Review Act process for the amendment has been concluded with a determination of no significant negative impact on the environment.
The committee also will consider a motion to support bicycling as an allowable use on a multi-use trail at High Tor Wildlife Management Area in Naples and part of Yates County.