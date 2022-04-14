GENEVA — Just about everyone who drives around the Finger Lakes has seen work crews changing out utility poles.
While such work is part of the regular maintenance performed by the region’s utility companies, New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric — both are owned by Avangrid Networks — the pole replacements many are seeing are related to Upstate Fiber Networks and the expansion of its high-speed fiber network in a number of communities.
City Public Works Director Joe Venuti gave an overview of the project at last week’s City Council meeting, noting UFN is building a fiber network on over 71 streets and roads in the city and town.
O’Connell Electric is doing the pole installations in Geneva, Venuti noted.
Chris Brooks, director of operations and service delivery for Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies and its subsidiary, Upstate Fiber Networks, said UFN needs attachment rights to use existing utility poles. In the city, they are either NYSEG-owned poles, Verizon-owned poles, or poles that are shared by NYSEG and Verizon.
He said a NYSEG-approved contractor assesses the poles UFN wants to use to determine if there is enough space on the pole for their fiber attachment.
“If the pole does not have sufficient space, then it is determined that a new pole will need to be placed for our new fiber attachment,” Brooks explained. “There are other determinations on whether a pole needs to be replaced, such as damage to the pole or age of the pole. This process is called ‘make ready,’ which simply means making the pole ready for a new attachment.”
Besides the city and town of Geneva, UFN is doing the same work in Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Canandaigua, Manchester, Shortsville, Newark, Palmyra, and Macedon.
Venuti told Council that some tree trimming is required to provide sufficient clearance from existing electrical power lines. He said O’Connell has sub-contracted the work to Rochester-based tree services.
“I am coordinating this work for our Shade Tree Committee and street tree inventory documentation,” Venuti added.
The city’s DPW director noted that the city owns and is responsible for all street lights, which in many parts of the city are attached to utility poles. He said any costs associated with transferring street lights will be paid for by OTTC/UFN.
Venuti added that all old utility poles will be removed and lawns restored in a timely manner by the Phelps company, and at no cost to the city.
The project started Jan. 1 in Geneva. Venuti said the anticipated finish is mid-to-late May, with final connections by end of June.
UFN plans to have customers on the new fiber network in Geneva starting in the first week of May, he said.